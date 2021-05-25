Telangana: The Government Decides To Allow The Private Companies To Provide Vaccine For Their Employees

The Telangana government has taken another crucial decision. It has allowed private companies to vaccinate their employees. The government has also advised private companies to coordinate with private hospitals to provide vaccine for their employees.

However, the vaccination process started today after a break of ten days. People lined up for a second dose at vaccination centres. Thus, most of the vaccination centres are crowded. Some people expressed their concern about getting vaccinated in the given time slot or not. Even people are also urging the Government to avoid such breaks and continue the vaccination program.