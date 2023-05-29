Telangana: Tiger hunts down two buffaloes in Asifabad

Hyderabad: The cattle hunt by a big cat continues and in a latest incident, two buffaloes were killed by a tiger in the forest area between Chilpelli and Itykal villages in Sirpur mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad on Sunday.



A forest officer spotted the two buffaloes in the forest and promptly informed the villagers about the hunt.



He also shared the information on various social media platforms in order to alert people of the tiger’s presence and the incident of the buffalo killings.

The officer emphasised the need for caution and urged the village to stay alert and keep an eye on their cattle whenever they set them free.