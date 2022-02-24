Telangana to become hotspot for Hollywood shootings

Siddipet: Telangana will soon become a hotspot for Hollywood shootings, according to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing a meeting of elected representatives after dedicating the largest reservoir -- Mallanna Sagar -- to the people of Telangana, the chief minister said Annapurna reservoir, Kondapochamma Sagar and Basawapuram reservoirs have great tourism potential. The local scenic locations, including small islands and forest cover are best suited for film shootings.

"The entire reservoir area will be transformed into the best shooting spot for Hollywood and Bollywood films," he said. KCR announced an allocation of Rs 1,500 crore to develop tourism centres near reservoirs to the level of international standards. The Chief Minister also came up with the idea of establishing world class colour fountains at the reservoirs on par with Singapore and the Burj Khalifa.

The chief minister instructed state Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Tourism Minister K Srinivas Goud to visit other countries and study the promotion of tourism at water bodies. Fountains will also be set up at reservoirs so that world tourists can be attracted.

He also asked officials to finalise proposals for the construction of Irrigation Complex in 100 acres of area and develop an international marriage destination centre near Mallanna Sagar.

Referring to the ongoing political developments in the country and communal tension in Bengaluru which is called Silicon City, the Chief Minister said that people were scared to visit the city due to recent communal tensions. "We should not allow Hyderabad to move in that direction and ruin the livelihood opportunities of our children," he cautioned.

Stating that the country was moving in the wrong direction which would prove detrimental to all, the TRS chief suggested all to work for putting the country on the right track. He would use all his intellect and fight till the last drop of his blood to achieve sustained development of Telangana, he said.

As promised earlier that he would wash the feet of Komuravelli Mallanna with Godavari waters, the CM went to Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and did Abhishekam with Godavari waters. He also performed special pujas at the temple.