Telangana to receive moderate to heavy rains from tomorrow for three days

The Department of Meteorology announced on Friday that from Sunday to Tuesday, the north and south Telangana districts of the state can expect moderate to heavy rains and issued yellow color warnings for these districts.



It said that on Saturday, there is a possibility of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in certain districts. The weather pattern is influenced by the surface trough formed in North-Eastern Bay of Bengal, extending to the southern Andhra coast. Additionally, another weather system is expected to affect the surrounding areas of North Bengal on the 3rd.



The Director of the Meteorological Department, K. Nagaratna, stated that under the influence of these systems, rainfall is expected. Some parts of Hyderabad may experience light to moderate rains on Saturday and Sunday, with indications of fog in the morning.



Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli,



Mulugu, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem are expected to receive rains.