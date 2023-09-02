Live
- Aditya-L1 satellite launched in a while
- Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar distributes BC Bandhu benefits to beneficiaries
- Aditya L1 Mission: Countdown Starts; Where to watch Live stream
- Aditya L1 Mission: All about ISRO spacecraft technology and seven payloads
- Warangal: Telangana on fast track on growth says D Vinay Bhaskar
- Telangana govt. to distribute Double bedroom houses to poor in GHMC limits
- Warangal: Congress cadres demand ticket for Konda Muralidhar Rao
- Ex-President Kovind to explore ONOE
- Defence exports target set at Rs 25,000 cr by 2025: MB Patil
- Karimnagar: Lions Club distributes essentials to rain-hit
Just In
Telangana to receive moderate to heavy rains from tomorrow for three days
The Department of Meteorology announced on Friday that from Sunday to Tuesday, the north and south Telangana districts of the state can expect moderate to heavy rains
The Department of Meteorology announced on Friday that from Sunday to Tuesday, the north and south Telangana districts of the state can expect moderate to heavy rains and issued yellow color warnings for these districts.
It said that on Saturday, there is a possibility of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in certain districts. The weather pattern is influenced by the surface trough formed in North-Eastern Bay of Bengal, extending to the southern Andhra coast. Additionally, another weather system is expected to affect the surrounding areas of North Bengal on the 3rd.
The Director of the Meteorological Department, K. Nagaratna, stated that under the influence of these systems, rainfall is expected. Some parts of Hyderabad may experience light to moderate rains on Saturday and Sunday, with indications of fog in the morning.
Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli,
Mulugu, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem are expected to receive rains.