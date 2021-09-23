Telangana to receive rain further amid expected low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal on Friday

The weather department predicts yet another low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological officials said that the surface periodicity formed in the vicinity of Myanmar and the Gulf of Martaban will travel west-northwest and enter the east-central Bay of Bengal. They asserted that it is expected to form low pressure by the 24th and move towards the northern Odisha coast.



Meanwhile, the low-pressure area that has already formed in the vicinity of West Bengal continues to move west-northwest around Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Meteorological department officials said that heavy rains are likely across Telangana today and tomorrow.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains across Telangana on Thursday and Friday due to the low pressure. It said there would be thundershowers and light rains in several districts, including Hyderabad.

On the other hand, heavy rains lashed several districts across Telangana on Wednesday. The meteorological office said that it was raining in almost all the districts. Accordingly, more than 5 cm of rainfall was recorded in the GHMC range, 7.5 cm in Medak, 9.03cm in Renikunta 6.15 cm in Kandi, 5.95cm in Khasimpet 5.55 cm in Tikatanda in Miryaguda.