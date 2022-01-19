Telangana: Toll revenue swells during Sankranti

The toll plazas in the state witnessed heavy rush during Sankranti with hundreds of people heading to their native places to celebrate the festival. People have to travel through several national highways to travel to the neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.



Compared to last year, the public rush has been increased drastically which in turn hiked the the revenue of toll plazas. During the three-day festival, the toll plazas Rs 7.55 lakh transactions while it was Rs 6.26 lakh during last year. Of all the national highways, toll plazas on Hyderabad-Vijayawada road made Rs 3.78 lakh transactions. A total of Rs 11.72 crores revenue was generated by the toll plazas while it was Rs 9.49 crore in 2021.

This year, the number of people using Fastag has been increased to 97.36 per cent. Last year, the per cent of Fastag usage was at Rs 81.36 per cent.

During the festival, the TSRTC generated a revenue of Rs 107 crore by deploying additional 4,000 buses. The corporation relocated 55 lakh passengers to various destinations. The TSRTC operated additional buses from January 7 to 14.