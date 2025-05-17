  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana tops World Drug Control rankings, CM Revanth Reddy lauds police

Telangana tops World Drug Control rankings, CM Revanth Reddy lauds police
x
Highlights

In a recent post on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his pride in Telangana's remarkable achievement of securing...

In a recent post on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his pride in Telangana's remarkable achievement of securing the top position globally in drug control, surpassing 138 countries.

Reddy extended his congratulations to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand and his team for this significant accomplishment. He stated that he is committed to supporting every police officer dedicated to the mission of creating a drug-free Telangana. The Chief Minister emphasised his aspiration to establish Telangana as a role model for the rest of the world.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick