Live
- 15 Delhi councillors break away from AAP, form 'Indraprastha Vikas Party'
- Indian stock markets soar over 4 pc in best weekly performance since Oct 2024
- Tom Cruise shares his love for India as Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning hits the screen
- Olive Hospital Observes World Hypertension Day, Stresses Need for Regular Blood Pressure Checks
- Parul Gulati Makes Cannes Debut in a Daring Braided-Hair Dress Honouring Her Brand
- Chandrababu congratulates Neeraj Chopra over remarkable achievement in Javelin throw
- Nancy Tyagi Wows in Self-Designed Silver Gown at Cannes 2025
- Kanika Tekriwal Becomes First Indian Woman from Aviation to Walk Cannes Red Carpet
- IPL 2025: Heavy rain could spoil tournament’s restart at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Hockey India names 24-member junior women’s team for Four Nations Tournament in Argentina
Telangana tops World Drug Control rankings, CM Revanth Reddy lauds police
Highlights
In a recent post on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his pride in Telangana's remarkable achievement of securing...
In a recent post on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his pride in Telangana's remarkable achievement of securing the top position globally in drug control, surpassing 138 countries.
Reddy extended his congratulations to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand and his team for this significant accomplishment. He stated that he is committed to supporting every police officer dedicated to the mission of creating a drug-free Telangana. The Chief Minister emphasised his aspiration to establish Telangana as a role model for the rest of the world.
Next Story