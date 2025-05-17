Telangana tops World Drug Control rankings, CM Revanth Reddy lauds police

In a recent post on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his pride in Telangana's remarkable achievement of securing the top position globally in drug control, surpassing 138 countries.

Reddy extended his congratulations to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand and his team for this significant accomplishment. He stated that he is committed to supporting every police officer dedicated to the mission of creating a drug-free Telangana. The Chief Minister emphasised his aspiration to establish Telangana as a role model for the rest of the world.