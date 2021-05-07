Telangana: TRS announces names of mayor and deputy mayor for Khammam corporation

The ruling TRS party on Friday announced the names of mayor and deputy mayor for Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC). Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddyannounced Punukollu Neeraja as mayor's candidate and Fathima Johra as party's deputy mayor candidate.

It is learned that Punukollu Neeraja and Fathima Johra won from 26th and 37th ward respectively in the recently held Khammam Municipal Corporation election.



The TRS party has entrusted the task of Khammam municipal election to the minister Prashanth Reddy. On Friday, the minister held a meeting with the TRS corporators and announced the names of mayor and deputy mayor. The election for the mayor and deputy mayor will be held soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the corporators.