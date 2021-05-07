Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: TRS announces names of mayor and deputy mayor for Khammam corporation

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy
x

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy 

Highlights

The ruling TRS party on Friday announced the names of mayor and deputy mayor for Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC)

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling TRS party on Friday announced the names of mayor and deputy mayor for Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC). Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddyannounced Punukollu Neeraja as mayor's candidate and Fathima Johra as party's deputy mayor candidate.

It is learned that Punukollu Neeraja and Fathima Johra won from 26th and 37th ward respectively in the recently held Khammam Municipal Corporation election.

The TRS party has entrusted the task of Khammam municipal election to the minister Prashanth Reddy. On Friday, the minister held a meeting with the TRS corporators and announced the names of mayor and deputy mayor. The election for the mayor and deputy mayor will be held soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the corporators.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X