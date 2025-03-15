Telangana: Tummala Nageshwar Rao writes to centre, seeks assistance fir turmeric farmers

Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao has raised concerns about declining turmeric prices with the Central Government, urging immediate action to support farmers. In a letter addressed to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Thummala emphasised the critical situation faced by turmeric producers, as current prices range between Rs. 17,000 and Rs. 11,000 per quintal, with indications of further decline.

Turmeric cultivation spans approximately 42,093 acres in the state, yielding around 1,25,436 metric tons. Thummala pointed out that stockpiles from the previous year remain unsold, and prices have plummeted by 17% to 27% over the past two years, depending on quality. He is advocating for the immediate implementation of the Market Intervention Scheme through NAFED, as suggested by the Swaminathan Committee, to stabilise prices based on cultivation costs.

The plight of turmeric farmers has worsened, with many struggling to secure adequate returns for their produce, leading to protests demanding government intervention. Farmers, who have experienced difficulties in receiving fair prices, have expressed frustration over what they describe as unprecedented exploitation in the market.

As harvest time approaches in March, Thummala has urged immediate action to prevent further financial losses for these farmers, who are pleading for official support to ensure a fair and sustainable price for their crop.