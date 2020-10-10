Telangana: Union minister Kishan Reddy inspects AIIMS at Bibinagar

Union Minister for state home affair G Kishan Reddy has inspected AIIMS at Bibinagar. He reviewed the construction works of the hospital building and inquired about the services being offered to the patients.

Later, the minister launched the official website of the AIIMS and said that he visited the place on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that they will ensure to provide better medical treatment to the people.

Visited AIIMS at Bibinagar, Telangana and conducted a review meeting with the Director & Staff of the Hospital, besides the District Collector to assess the progress made so far in making the facility fully operational for the use of patients from the region. pic.twitter.com/aF7L9bcIaM — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 10, 2020

Kishan Reddy said that nine AIIMS have been developed after the Prime Minister came to power. He said that the centre has allocated Rs 1000 crore for AIIMS in Telangana and then thanked the Telangana government for allocating land to the construction of AIIMS. He later asked the government to formally transfer the buildings to AIIMS.

Around 750 students can pursue the education when the construction of medical college will be completed, he said adding that the out-patient block will be re-opened in a month.

Bank, post-office will be made available in the medical college premises, the minister said.