Telangana: Universal free vaccination can only save people from Covid

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday demanded that universal free vaccination should be taken up to save people from Covid-19. Along with leader of Congress Party in Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MPs A Revanth Reddy and K Venkat Reddy, and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, he submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Governor.

Addressing the media, Uttam Kumar Reddy severely criticised that both the Central and State governments have miserably failed to control Covid. He noted that the economy was devastated due to the uncontrolled spread of Covid in the country. He said that they have conveyed their anguish to the President of India through memorandum submitted to the Governor.

Stating the importance of vaccination, Uttam demanded that vaccine should be given at free of cost to all adult population. The target of vaccinating all the adults by December 31 would not be achievable unless one crore persons are vaccinated every day. At the present pace of vaccination, it takes three years to achieve this target, he added. He criticised that the TRS government has failed to arrange medical facilities and medicines in the State. Even though they have made a complaint to the Governor on the same issue 15 months ago, the Chief Minister has taken it lightly, he pointed out.

Demanding that Covid should be included in Arogyasri scheme immediately, Uttam said that Satyagraha Deeksha would be held on June 7 at State and district headquarters demanding free treatment to Covid and Black Fungus patients.

The Congress leader alleged that the Modi government's vaccination strategy has been a dangerous cocktail of blunders and bloopers. The Centre has deliberately created a 'digital divide' thereby slowing down vaccination and willfully complicit in creating differential pricing for the same vaccine.