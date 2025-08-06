Telangana urges Centre to ensure adequate urea supply in August

Hyderabad: The Telangana government urged the Centre to ensure an adequate supply of urea to the state, given the anticipated spike in demand during August.

In a letter to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday, Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said urea is extensively used this month for crops like paddy, cotton, and maize, and any shortage could adversely affect the agricultural season.

Rao pointed out that the state currently has only 1.09 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of urea in stock, while the estimated requirement for August stands at 3 lakh MT.

According to an official release issued, the minister said that from April 1 to July 31, the state received only 4.51 lakh MT of urea, against the scheduled allocation of 6.60 lakh MT.

He noted that 1.70 lakh MT of urea has been allocated for August—1.31 lakh MT through domestic supply and 0.39 lakh MT through imports—but details regarding the arrival of imported shipments were still awaited.

Rao urged the Centre to deliver the remaining 2.10 lakh MT of urea that was due between April and July, in addition to the August allocation.

Meanwhile, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao accused the state government of mishandling the situation despite the Centre supplying more urea than in previous years.

During his visit to Mancherial and surrounding districts, the BJP leader said the state must explain why a shortage has occurred even though over 6 lakh MT of urea was supplied during the last Rabi season.