Telangana Vijaya Garjana put off again

Hyderabad: The proposed public meeting of TRS, Telangana Vijaya Garjana, scheduled to be held on November 29, has been indefinitely postponed. Similarly, the visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Warangal on Wednesday has also been put off.

According to party sources, both these programmes have been postponed due to Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which has come into effect with the announcement of schedule for the Council elections under the Local Bodies Quota.

This is the second time 'Garjana' has been postponed. The meeting was to celebrate the two decades of TRS and its victories and to promote the development and welfare activities of the government during the last seven years. The public meeting was first proposed to be held on November 15 after the plenary on October 25.

However, the Huzurabad bypoll debacle came as a jolt for the ruling party where BJP candidate Eatala Rajender defeated the TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

Following this, the Garjana meeting was postponed and it was said that Warangal leaders wanted the meeting to be held on November 29, the occasion of 'Deeksha Diwas', the day KCR launched the fast unto death during the agitation for separate Telangana with a slogan of 'Telangana Vachhudo KCR Sachhudo'.



It may be mentioned here that the ruling party had to face opposition from the people for the venue of the proposed meeting. When TRS leaders visited Devannapeta to identify 15,000 acres of land for the public meeting with 10 lakh people on the outskirts of Warangal, the farmers told them that they would not give their lands for the meeting.