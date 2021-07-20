Telangana: Vinod Kumar meets Fisheries Science Association students

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Monday said that the construction of Kaleshwaram Reservoir has increased the water resources in the State.

"The filling of ponds in various districts from the project has paved the way for fish products with the availability of projects like Mid Manair Dam," he added.

The Planning Board VC while addressing the students of the Fisheries Science Association here on Monday said, "There are plenty of reservoirs available in the State for fish production. There were very few reservoirs during the undivided Andhra Pradesh, which deprived opportunities for fish production. The State is currently releasing 90 crore fish eggs in reservoirs, which is likely to increase to three-quarters in the coming days, and the level of fish exports would be increased soon."

Vinod Kumar explained that the State is moving towards progress in many areas with the ideas of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The services of fisheries graduate and diploma holders will be utilized to further enhance fish production.