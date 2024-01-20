Live
Telangana: Visitors flock to Begumpet Airport to witness Wings India - 2024 exhibition
The Wings India - 2024 exhibition at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad entered its third day, attracting a large number of visitors. After two days exclusively dedicated to commercial activities, visitors were finally allowed to explore the exhibition on this day and the following day. To gain entry, visitors needed to purchase tickets through the 'BookMy Show' platform, with an entry fee of Rs.750 per person. However, children under the age of three were granted free admission.
Although visitors were not permitted to board the aircraft directly, special arrangements were made to provide an up-close experience. Barricades were set up around each aircraft, spaced 30 feet apart, allowing visitors to observe and learn from representatives of the respective organisations. These representatives were present to explain the unique features and technologies of each aircraft.
In addition to the exhibition, a music festival organised by Shivamani's group was scheduled for 3 pm. This added a touch of entertainment to the event, providing visitors with a memorable experience beyond the aircraft showcase.