Telangana Warehousing Corporation MD, GM land in ACB net

Highlights

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested Telangana State Warehousing Corporation (TSWC) Managing Director V Bhaskara Chary and General Manager M Sudakhar Reddy for allegedly demanding accepting bribe of RS 75,000.

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested Telangana State Warehousing Corporation (TSWC) Managing Director V Bhaskara Chary and General Manager M Sudakhar Reddy for allegedly demanding accepting bribe of RS 75,000.

According to ACB sleuths, the duo demanded the said amount from the complainant in favour of releasing his retirement benefits such as GPF, GIS and Gratuity.

The complainant narrated his ordeal to the ACB who laid a trap and caught Sudakhar Reddy red-handed while accepting the bribe at the behest of Bhaskara Chary. The Managing director confessed his role after a chemical test conducted on the hands.

