Telangana way ahead of other States

Warangal: Telangana is too far ahead of other States in the country in the implementation of welfare and developmental programmes, former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari said. Distributing cheques to beneficiaries under CM Relief Fund at Hanumakonda on Thursday, Srihari said that Telangana Government has been spending more than Rs 50,000 crore per annum for the implementation of various welfare and developmental programmes covering almost all the distressed sections.

"Dalit Bandhu, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's brainchild programme, is to benefit 17 lakh scheduled caste families in the State. The Rs 10 lakh financial assistance under the Dalit Bandhu scheme will surely be game changer for the distressed sections," Srihari said. The government will allocate Rs 25,000 crore for the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the 2022-23 financial year. It would help 2.50 lakh Dalit families, he added.

On the other hand, the BJP-led Central Government is making life miserable for the poor. "The BJP didn't roll out any welfare programme for the scheduled castes. Moreover, Narendra Modi's government was trying to weaken the Dalits by privatising the public sector units (PSUs)," former deputy chief minister said. The Centre needs to prove its commitment towards the Dalits by introducing welfare and developmental programmes for them, he added.