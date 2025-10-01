Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain in Many Districts, Hyderabad to Stay Dry

Telangana Weather Alert: Intense Rain Expected in Several Districts

Scattered intense rains are likely to occur in the next 2 hours across multiple districts in Telangana. These include:

Mancherial

Peddapalli

Bhupalapally

Karimnagar

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Mahabubabad

People living in these areas are advised to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad and other nearby districts are likely to remain dry during this period.

This update has been shared by the Telangana Weatherman as part of his latest alert on changing weather conditions in the state.