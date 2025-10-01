  • Menu
Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain in Many Districts, Hyderabad to Stay Dry

Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain in Many Districts, Hyderabad to Stay Dry
Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy Rain in Many Districts, Hyderabad to Stay Dry

Highlights

Heavy and scattered rain is expected in Telangana districts like Mancherial, Karimnagar, and Khammam in the next 2 hours. Hyderabad remains dry. Stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel.

Telangana Weather Alert: Intense Rain Expected in Several Districts

Scattered intense rains are likely to occur in the next 2 hours across multiple districts in Telangana. These include:

  • Mancherial
  • Peddapalli
  • Bhupalapally
  • Karimnagar
  • Mulugu
  • Bhadradri Kothagudem
  • Khammam
  • Mahabubabad

People living in these areas are advised to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad and other nearby districts are likely to remain dry during this period.

This update has been shared by the Telangana Weatherman as part of his latest alert on changing weather conditions in the state.

sidekick