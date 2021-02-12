Telangana Weather: Appreciable rise in night temperatures

Telangana Weather: There was an appreciable rise in the night temperatures ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts of the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, according to the IMD bulletin. It said the temperatures were below normal by -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The temperatures were appreciably below normal by -3.1 to -5 degrees Celsius in some parts and markedly below normal by -5 degrees Celsius or less in some other areas. The rise in minimum temperatures is attributed to the mainly low level Easterlies/North-Easterlies prevailing over the State.

The bulletin said the lowest minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad, 2.8 more than the previous day. In Hyderabad it was 16 degrees Celsius, 1.3 higher than that registered on Wednesday. The forecast for the City during February 12 to 17 is 16, 15,15, 16, 15 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively. The outlook remains fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later for the first four days and fog or mist during the last two days.

According to the bulletin, the other night temperatures recorded in the State were: Ramagundam 13.2, Medak 13.5, Dundigal 15.5, Nizamabad 15.8, Hakimpet 16.6, Hanamkonda 17, Mahbubnagar 18.1, Nalgonda 19.4, Bhadrachalam& Khammam 19 each.

The day temperatures too rose with Mahbubnagar once again turning hot at 33.4 deg C. it was followed by Adilabad 33.3, Medak 32.7, Bhadrachalam 32.6, Nizamabad 32.5, Hyderabad & Khammam 32.2 each, Ramagundam 31.6, Dundigal 31.3, Hakimpet 31, Hanamkonda 30.5, Nalgonda 30.