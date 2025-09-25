  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain in Some Districts, Hyderabad Light Rain

Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain in Some Districts, Hyderabad Light Rain
x

Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain in Some Districts, Hyderabad Light Rain

Highlights

Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal, Karimnagar, and nearby districts. Hyderabad to have light rain and drizzle for the next few hours

In the next 2-3 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected in Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Sircilla, Peddapalli, and Asifabad.

Light to moderate rain will happen in Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem for the next 2 hours.

Hyderabad will have light rain or drizzle for the next 1-2 hours. More light rain may come later.

People can enjoy the cool weather but should stay careful in rainy areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick