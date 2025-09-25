Live
- "I Have Many Answers But....", Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence on ‘Anti-National’ Row
- Vikrant Massey Confirms his role in Dostana 2, Actor To Replace Kartik Aaryan In Dharma's Next Movie
- Kushi 25-Year Anniversary Re-Release: Details Inside
- Ram Charan Praises Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Calls It a Blockbuster
- India Squad and Schedule for West Indies Test Series 2025
- Pawan Kalyan OG Movie Screening: Fans Damage Theater Screen in Bengaluru
- Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain in Some Districts, Hyderabad Light Rain
- Navratri Just Got Smarter: 5 Smart TV Deals You’ll Regret Missing
- Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Telangana
- Apple Addresses iPhone 17 Pro ‘Scratchgate’ Concerns, Calls Wear Normal
Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain in Some Districts, Hyderabad Light Rain
Highlights
Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal, Karimnagar, and nearby districts. Hyderabad to have light rain and drizzle for the next few hours
In the next 2-3 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected in Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Sircilla, Peddapalli, and Asifabad.
Light to moderate rain will happen in Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem for the next 2 hours.
Hyderabad will have light rain or drizzle for the next 1-2 hours. More light rain may come later.
People can enjoy the cool weather but should stay careful in rainy areas.
Next Story