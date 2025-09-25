Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain in Some Districts, Hyderabad Light Rain

In the next 2-3 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected in Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Sircilla, Peddapalli, and Asifabad.

Light to moderate rain will happen in Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem for the next 2 hours.

Hyderabad will have light rain or drizzle for the next 1-2 hours. More light rain may come later.

People can enjoy the cool weather but should stay careful in rainy areas.