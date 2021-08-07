Telangana weavers possess unique identity in country: KTR

Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao on Saturday attended the National Handloom Day celebrations at People's Plaza as a chief guest.



Addressing the gathering, the minister said that Telangana weavers possess a unique identity in the country. "The government is working for employment and economic development of handloom workers. Since 2018, we have been honoring and handing over awards to the handloom workers under the name of Konda Lakshama Bapuji. A cash prize of Rs 25,000 will be also be given with the award. This year, as many as 31 handloom workers who have been recognized for their work will be awarded," the minister said.

He further said that the government is organizing handloom exhibition every year making the handloom products available to the public. "The government created e-golconda portal to inform the people of the country about the unique skill of the workers. The handloom products will be sold through the website. For the last four years, new designs are being designed keeping in view of the tradition and contemporary changes to appeal the future generation," the minister said.

"Double ikkat, Armoor silk sarees, Zari sarees, Siddipet Gollabama sarees are being seen. New designs are being made by using advanced technology. The government also allocated funds for the welfare of handloom industry in the budget," he added.