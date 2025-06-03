Telangana will be a $3 trn economy by 2047: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asserted that Telangana will be playing a pivotal role in the nation’s economic growth, considering that the state is now in a mission mode to become a $ 3 trillion economy by 2047.

As part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on Monday, Revanth Reddy hoisted the tricolour at the Parade Grounds, after paying tributes to Telangana martyrs. Addressing the gathering later, he reiteratad Telangana Raising – 2047 action plan and said that the State government was not only promoting the State as one that would become a $1 trillion economy over the next 10 years, but also as one that would become a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

“Telangana Raising is regarded as the main instrument to achieve robust growth. The government has formulated plans to develop Telangana as the number one developed state in the country as well as in the entire world,” he said, while exhorting everyone's contribution to him in delivering transparent administration and ensuring comprehensive development of the state.

The Chief Minister recalled how Telanganites had struggled for decades to achieve statehood for the larger purpose of attaining emancipation, freedom, and equal opportunities. However, their aspirations remained unfulfilled despite the lapse of 10 years after the formation of Telangana state. “Vexed Telangana people dethroned the dictatorial rule and gave a big mandate to the progressive People's government,” he said in a veiled reference to the previous BRS regime.

Revanth Reddy underscored the role of women and said that the state government already unveiled plans to make one crore women as millionaires and introduced the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme for the economic empowerment of the women community. He said for generating employment opportunities for youth, the Young India Skills University was established for development of skills among the youth and added that a Sports University would be opened soon to train youth as talented sportspersons could win Olympic medals.

Revanth Reddy said that the government had formulated plans to develop Future City in over 30,000 acres with state- of-the-art facilities. AI City, Pharma City, Sports City, Life Sciences and Health City were also being developed, he added. The Future City Development Authority had been constituted to take up such big projects.

On housing to the poor, the Chief Minister outlined the government’s initiatives and said that the government was extending the Rs 5 lakh scheme benefit to beneficiaries under the Indiramma Housing scheme. “The government is heading fast to construct 4.50 lakh Indiramma Houses with an outlay of Rs 22,500 crore. Rs one lakh scheme benefit had been disbursed to beneficiaries based on the status of the house construction. Rs 53.64 crore had been deposited in 5,364 beneficiaries’ bank accounts until May 20 this year,” he mentioned.

Revanth Reddy said that the government was moving fast to promote the youngest state of Telangana as the best destination for global investments. “We have achieved a remarkable milestone in attracting investments from global giant companies during my Davos, Singapore and Japan visits. State government inked agreements with various companies for more than Rs 3 lakh crore investments. IT giants like Google, Microsoft, Cognizant and HCL are already expanding their operations in Hyderabad. This could be the first stepping stone under the Telangana Raising,” he added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented cash awards of Rs 1 crore each to nine eminent personalities for their contributions to the Telangana movement. Amongst the recipients include balladeer Gaddar, poet-singer Guda Anjaiah, and revolutionary poet Bandi Yadagiri. Their family members received the award posthumously.

Among other recipients were artistes Ande Sri, Suddala Ashok Teja, Jayaraj, Ekka Yadagiri Rao and Pasham Yadagiri (senior journalist). Noted poet and singer Goreti Venkanna, was represented by his daughter at the ceremony, as he is currently on a foreign tour. The Kaloji Award was given to poet Nalimela Bhaskar for his contributions to literature.