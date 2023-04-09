Telangana will become hub of naturopathy says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has set its sights on transforming the State into a hub for naturopathy therapy in India, Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Saturday.

He said that the government is working diligently to promote traditional Indian medicine, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao emphasizing the importance of naturopathy. To achieve this goal, the Nature Cure Dispensary in Hyderabad will need to expand its facilities to draw patients from across the country.

On Saturday, a ceremony was held to inaugurate the state-of-the-art facilities and development works at the Nature Cure Hospital in Ameerpet. Ministers Harish Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy were present at the ceremony. Harish Rao announced that the newly developed hospital has received Rs 10 crores in funding, with more funds to follow. The hospital offers Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Yoga, Homeopathy, Unani, and Siddha treatments, all of which align with the Indian medical theory of "healing with nature, healing with Pancha Bhutas." He expressed his pleasure at inaugurating the hospital, stating that the facility will serve as a crucial stepping stone towards making Telangana a national hub for naturopathy treatment. Naturopathy is a drugless healing system that focuses on the body's natural ability to heal itself through food, yoga, pranayama, and detoxification.

The minister emphasised the importance of natural cures, stating that they are essential to maintaining good health and well-being.