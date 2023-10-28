  • Menu
Telangana will move backwards if Congress comes to power: Harish Rao

STATION GHANPUR: As the elections in the state draw near, political parties are actively engaged in campaigning. The BRS party, currently in power, is implementing various strategies to regain power in the state. The party has already announced its MLA candidates, and the campaign is in full swing. Chief Minister KCR is conducting whirlwind tours across the state, holding public meetings. Ministers KTR and Harish Rao are also traveling to multiple districts for their campaign.

Harish Rao recently visited Jangaon district and attended a Aashirwad meeting organized by the BRS candidate Kadiam Srihari in Station Ghanpur constituency. During the meeting, Harish Rao highlighted the development achievements of the BRS government.

He criticized the Congress party and also made several criticisms against the BJP. Harish Rao accused the Congress party of neglecting the welfare of farmers and warned that if power is given to the Congress Party again, Telangana would regress by 50 years with the halting of 24-hours power supply and Rythu Bandhu schemes.

