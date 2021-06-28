Telangana: Woman kills two children, ends life later in Suryapet

Depressed over her husband went to the relatives to resolve the family disputes, a woman killed her two children and committed suicide here at Ramapuram of Nadigudem mandal of Suryapet district.

According to the locals, the victim, Mounika, was married to Polisetty Srinath and the couple has a daughter and son. However, differences arose between the two after Mounika suspected of her husband having an extra marital affair. Mounika is said to have been upset after the relatives were brought into the scene to resolve their issues and warned her husband not to go to their relatives' place.

However, Mounika's warning fell on deaf ears with her husband leaving the house.

Minutes later, she hanged her two children and later committed suicide. Srinath who returned home at night found his wife and children dead. He alerted the police who registered a case and took up the investigation. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.