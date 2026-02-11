Telangana’s 42% BC reservation proposal reaches President

The issue of enhancing Backwards Classes (BC) reservations in Telangana was discussed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, following a question raised by BJP MP Eatala Rajender. He sought clarity on whether the Centre had received proposals from the Telangana government to increase BC reservations to 42% across education, employment and local body elections.

Responding to the query, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment BL Verma confirmed that two Bills have been received from the Secretary to the State Legislature of Telangana. These Bills, aimed at raising the reservation quota, have been forwarded for the consideration and assent of the President.

The Minister stated that both Bills are currently under examination, and the process of review is ongoing. This disclosure marks a significant step in Telangana’s efforts to expand opportunities for Backward Classes, though the final decision rests with the President’s approval.

The proposal has drawn attention as it seeks to substantially increase the reservation percentage, potentially reshaping access to education and employment for BC communities in the state. The Centre’s confirmation in Parliament underscores the importance of the issue and signals that the matter is being given due consideration at the highest level.