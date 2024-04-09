Telangana’s senior IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer and the Director General of Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement Department, Rajiv Ratan, died of a cardiac arrest here on Tuesday.

Rajiv Ratan, who was heading the inquiry into the alleged corruption in the construction of the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of chest pain during his morning walk.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the death of Rajiv Ratan, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1991 batch.

He recalled the distinguished services rendered by Rajiv Ratan to the police department in the state for a long time. He said the Telangana society will never forget the officers who performed their duties efficiently and honestly.

The Chief Minister noted that Rajiv Ratan was known as an efficient officer. Recently, he headed the vigilance and enforcement inquiry appointed by the government on the Medigadda project.

Ratan had earlier worked as SP Karimnagar, DG of Fire Services, managing director of Police Housing Corporation, Additional Director General of Police (Organisation) and IG Hyderabad region, and SP Karimnagar among various postings during his 33-year-long career.

Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan expressed profound condolences on the untimely demise of Rajiv Ratan.

“Serving as Director General of Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement, his sudden passing due to a massive heart attack at AIG Hospital has deeply saddened all. Recognised widely for his exemplary service, Governor Radhakrishnan emphasised Late Sri Rajiv Ratan's enduring legacy of dedicated service to the police department. Hon'ble Governor joins in mourning the loss and extends his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family,” according to a statement from Raj Bhavan.

Senior IPS officer and Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), C V Anand has also expressed shock over the passing away of his batchmate Rajiv Ratan.

“Not what one would like to hear on this Ugadi festival day. Just last month we had gone to Shillong to participate in the All India police Golf tournament and two Sundays ago, we had played at Boulder Hills. My deepest condolences to his wife and son. Finally, life is so brittle and only memories remain,” he posted on ‘X’.