Telangana's Traditions Will Be Protected, Village by Village : BRS Leader MLC K. Kavitha

Jagital: Defying government orders, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has taken the initiative to install the original Telangana Talli statue. On Sunday, she laid the foundation stone for a massive Telangana Talli statue in Jagital Town.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Kavitha stated that no matter how many G.O.s and gazettes the government issues, they will install the original Telangana Talli.









BRS Leader and Former MP K. Kavitha emphasized that Telangana Talli inspired them and gave them courage during the Telangana movement. MLC Kavitha reiterated her commitment to protecting Bathukamma in the hands of Telangana Talli and spreading its essence across the world.

Daughter of BRS Supremo, Kavitha Kalvakuntla also criticized the Congress government, accusing it of attacking the identity, culture, and traditions of Telangana. She vowed to foil such efforts village by village, adding that statues of the original Telangana Talli will be installed in every village.









Meanwhile, she visited Kasturba Girls Residential School in Sarangapur. During her visit, she interacted with students and teachers and inquired about the problems they are facing.

MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla demanded that the government extend the enhanced diet charges to Kasturba schools and ensure nutritious food for all students in residential schools.









Additionally, BRS Leader Kavitha called on the government to regularize contract teachers. Recalling the Congress party's assembly election promise to regularize teachers, she criticized the Congress government for neglecting to fulfill this commitment.

MLC Kavitha affirmed her dedication to standing up for the rights, identity, and cultural pride of Telangana.









MLC K. Kavitha was welcomed with a rousing welcome with thousands of people who came in her support. As a mark of protest against the exclusion of Bathukamma from the “Congress Matha” version of Telangana Talli statue that she called it, MLC Kavitha was joined by thousands of women to celebrate Bathukamma in Jagital.