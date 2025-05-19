Telugu film exhibitors threaten theatre shutdown from June 1

Hyderabad: Film Exhibitors from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh warned to shut the movie theatres from June 1 demanding that producers allow them to switch over to a revenue-sharing model as compared to the current rental model.

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce president Bharat Bhushan said that footfalls are declining at theatres over the past six months and the rental system is no longer viable for exhibitors. Many film shows have been cancelled due to a lack of seven viewers but power charges and the maintenance costs have risen. The only solution before the exhibitors is to share the collection with the producers to continue in the profession. Around 60 exhibitors attended a meeting on Sunday, including major players like Suresh Productions. He said that revenue sharing will rescue the exhibitors from the financial crisis.

Already, a few exhibitors in East Godavari announced they will shut down theatres from June 1. Bharat Bhushan said that if their demands are not considered, hundreds of exhibitors will fall in the same line.