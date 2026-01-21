Telugu Tech Tuts star joins global elite with UAE Golden Visa

Peddapalli: Syed Hafeez, a popular YouTuber from Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district and founder of the technology-focused channel Telugu Tech Tuts, has been awarded the prestigious UAE Golden Visa, marking a rare global recognition for a Telugu digital content creator.

Hafeez, who figures among the top 32 social media influencers listed by Forbes, was selected by the UAE as part of its initiative to grant Golden Visas to 10,000 creators worldwide. He runs Telugu Tech Tuts, launched in 2011, which focuses on reviews and updates related to mobile phones, televisions and electronic gadgets, highlighting their advantages and drawbacks. The channel currently has nearly 18 lakh subscribers and over 4,200 videos.

According to sources, the UAE Golden Visa allows Hafeez and his family to reside in any of the eight emirates for ten years without sponsorship. The visa, which usually involves a substantial cost, enables recipients to live and work freely in the UAE. Earlier, several noted Indian film personalities, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth, were honoured with the same visa.

Speaking to The Hans India, Hafeez said social media had become the strongest platform for creative individuals. An inter-dropout by education, he began his career by running a small computer centre in Godavarikhani before learning programming languages and transitioning into digital content creation. He said people valued content created in public interest rather than videos made only for views, adding that he felt fortunate his family had received the Golden Visa.