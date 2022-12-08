Temperatures drop in Telangana due to cyclone effect, elderly and children alerted

The temperatures are dropping significantly in Telangana due to the effect of the cyclone. The cold waves that have been stable for the past week has increased today (Thursday) morning. Compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday morning temperatures dropped to minimum levels.



The cold is gradually increasing from 5 o'clock in the evening and its effect is severe in many districts of Telangana. The situation is the same in the capital with Fog covering the main roads in the morning. The temperature recorded in Hyderabad is lower than normal.

On the other hand, due to the effect of cyclone Mandous, the weather department is predicting that the temperatures will decrease further and rain likely in Hyderabad.

The weather department has warned that the intensity of cold will increase in the coming days in Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad and Kamareddy. Medical experts warn the elderly, small children and asthma patients to take proper precautions and be alert to the possibility of outbreak of seasonal diseases.

According to weather department, Neradi Gonda of Adilabad District recorded a temperature of 10.3 degrees, 10.6 degrees in Sirpur U of Komurambheem district, 10.7 degrees in Kerimeri, 10.8 degrees in Utnoor, 11.1 degrees in Boraj, 11.2 degrees in Tiryani of Komuram Bheem Asifabad district, 11.2 degrees in Mancherial district.