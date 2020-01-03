Temple priest held for stealing 31 bicycles in Hyderabad

A temple priest was arrested by the Malkajgiri police on Thursday for stealing bicycles. The police said that N Sidhartha Sharma alias Siddhu (19) stole 31 bicycles and sold them to make quick money.

Sharma was involved in the bicycle theft cases that were registered at Kushaiguda, Nacharam, Neredmet and Malkajgiri. The police also said that the priest who had worked in temples was addicted to PUBG and used to demand money for his mother to meet his expenses.

However, he later moved out of the house and began staying alone. After he ran out of money, Sharma began stealing bicycles that were parked in apartments and in front of houses and sold them for the money, the police said.