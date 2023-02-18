Temples all decked up for Shivaratri

Khammam: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Maha Shivaratri festival at all the Shaivite temples in erstwhile Khammam district. Keeping huge devotee rush in mind, the endowments, the revenue and the rolice departments have made all necessary arrangements.

The noted temples in Motegadda, Kotulakonda in Bhadrachalam division and Teerdala in Khammam rural mandal, Shivalayam in Kusumanchi and Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Snalalaxmipuram village in Wyra mandal have been illuminated and decorated with flowers. Officials have made drinking water, parking and additional Laddu Prasadam distribution counters available. Meanwhile, the police deployed huge battalions to avoid untoward incidents.

Already, devotees from many parts of the State have reached Bhadrachalam. After a holy dip in River Godavari, they will have the darshan of Lord Rama and Siva. The TSRTC is operating additional buses from all parts to Bhadrachalam, Burgampahad and other Shiva temples.