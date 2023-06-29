  • Menu
Temples witness huge rush on Tholi Ekadashi in Hyderabad

Highlights

The devotees of all age groups were seen in the temples on the occasion queuing up for a darshan

Hyderabad: The Lord Vishnu temples in Hyderabad on Thursday witnessed huge rush on the occasion of Tholi Ekadashi.

A peaceful atmosphere marked the day for which the temples had several rituals and pujas in place. The devotees of all age groups were seen in the temples on the occasion queuing up for a darshan since the wee hours.



On the occasion of Toli Ekadashi devotees offering Pooja in loard venkateshwara temples in Hyderabad on Thursday By Srinivas Setty

