Tender Process for KGBV Supplies Postponed - DEO Govindarajulu
NagarKurnool: DEO Govindarajulu announced on Thursday that the process of opening tenders for the supply of various items for the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and Urban Residential School (URS) for this academic year has been postponed. The tenders were scheduled to be opened on July 26 under the supervision of Additional Collector K. Seetharamarao at the Nagarkurnool Collectorate.
The tenders were meant for the supply of fruits, vegetables, and eggs to 20 KGBVs and one Urban Residential School for the 2024-25 academic year. DEO Govindarajulu has informed the tenderers and special officers of KGBVs to take note of this postponement. The new date for opening the tenders will be announced later.
