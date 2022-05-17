Tension in TRS over 3 RS seats

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has prioritised the selection of Rajya Sabha candidates. According to reports, the process is nearing completion.

TRS chief is expected to announce the names of Rajya Sabha candidates. In party circles, the debate over whether to unveil three candidates at once or to settle the name of one first is still raging.

Curiosity grows within the TRS cadre as to whether the seniors, those migrated from other parties, or the beneficial entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity.

According to party sources, social equations that take into consideration future political needs may bring unexpected names to the screen.