Tension prevails as Cong, BRS workers clash

Karimnagar: A tense situation prevailed at the Hanuman temple in Chelpur of Huzurabad mandal early on Tuesday after a huge contingent of police personnel were deployed. This was in the wake of counter challenges by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and Congress Huzurabad constituency in-charge Pranav Babu to take oath at the shrine over the alleged involvement of Minister Ponnam Prabhakar in the fly ash scam.

As both the leaders challenged each other to visit the Hanuman temple to take oath, about 200 police personnel led by Huzurabad ACP Srinivas were deployed on the premises of the temple as well as in the village.

Kaushik Reddy had alleged that Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar was earning huge amounts by illegally transporting fly ash from NTPC Ramagundam to Khammam.

The constituency in-charge V Pranav Babu challenged MLC P Kaushik Reddy to take oath at Chelpur Anjaneya Swamy temple in the wake of allegations made against Huzurabad MLA Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at 11 o’clock on Tuesday.

Kaushik Reddy responded to this challenge and expressed his willingness to visit the temple, but the police were firm in order to avoid a tense situation. The leaders of both the parties were arrested and prevented from leaving the house.

Some Congress workers were seen shouting slogans while moving towards Hanuman Temple and they were prevented from going to the temple. However, ignoring the police warning they went towards the temple. Then the police lathi charged them and two Congress workers were injured. After that, the police dispersed the public from the temple premises.

ACP Srinivas G, CI Bollam Ramesh and others were present.