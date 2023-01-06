Tension prevails at Pragati Bhavan as cops thwart BJYM protest move

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Pragati Bhavan on Thursday following a BJYM-organised protest demanding justice for SC and constable candidates in the SI and police recruitment processes.

Members of the BJYM turned up to lay siege at Pragati Bhavan, demanding to implement the court orders in the police recruitment, and give compensation for the wrong questions by adding marks and also conduct long jump as it was done earlier to do justice to the candidates.

The BJYM activists entered into arguments and charged that the State government has failed to respond despite the issue being brought to its attention for more than a month.

Meanwhile, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the arrest of BJYM workers and police exam candidates. He demanded the immediate release of the arrested BJYM members and alleged that the police behaved indiscriminately against BJYM and the candidates appearing for the police recruitment process when they went to meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He expressed anger that the government is sleeping despite the pleas to change the absurd rules implemented in the police recruitment exams and said that he had also written a letter to CM KCR on this issue but received no response.

Bandi Sanjay questioned whether the CM has time to listen to the pleas of 2 lakh candidates aspiring to participate in the police recruitment process? He criticised KCR for not being able to listen to their sufferings and demanded action against the police, who acted indiscriminately towards the BJYM workers. He also demanded to amend the rules of the police examinations immediately and give justice to the candidates who had suffered injustice. The chief minister should understand why thousands of people who have written the exam are forced to hit the roads. Yet, it seems the State government and officials concerned are still sleeping.