TG attained liberation through Armed Struggle: Ponnam

Just In
Telangana attained liberation through armed struggle, said Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday.
Siddipet: Telangana attained liberation through armed struggle, said Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday. He participated in the Telangana People's Governance Day celebrations at the Government Degree College grounds and hoisted the national flag.
Addressing the gathering, Ponnam said that Telangana is a reflection of the country and that it is like a mini-India. He noted that on September 17, 1948, Telangana was freed from monarchical rule.
He said Telangana faced discrimination in various fields while it was part of the unified State. “Employees’ unions fought hard during the Telangana movement. Sonia Gandhi announced the formation of a separate State on December 9, fulfilling a 60-year aspiration,” he added.
The Minister highlighted that the government is conducting governance transparently and has provided free transportation for women. He announced loan waivers for those with debts exceeding Rs 2 lakh. Ponnam warned that strict action would be taken against those who disrupt peace and security.