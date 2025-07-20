TG caste census will redefine the nation’s direction: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has said that the state government will use the analysis of the scientific survey of the caste census to ensure wealth and resources reach the truly underprivileged.

Speaking at the SEEPC caste survey report presentation meeting held on Saturday, the Deputy CM stated that the caste survey undertaken by the Telangana government is a historic step that will change the direction of the country.

He said that based on the data collected, an independent committee of intellectuals has conducted a scientific and unprecedented analysis. The Telangana government carefully selected committee members who are distinguished personalities from across the country and the world, known for their integrity and impartiality, he added.

“The scientific approach and scope of this caste survey have no parallel anywhere in India,” he said, expressing pride in being a part of the event.

Reiterating that the Telangana government is firmly committed to social justice, equality, and fair distribution of wealth, he thanked the intellectuals who analysed the report and assured that the government will fully utilise their recommendations.