TG govt all set to procure record 91L metric tonnes paddy: Uttam

Hyderabad: In view of the anticipated record-breaking paddy yield this season, the State government expects to procure about 91 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. An allocation of Rs 30,000 crore has been set aside, with Rs 20,000 crore already released for immediate procurement.

A total of 7,572 paddy procurement centres have been opened across Telangana. About 3,309 millers are involved in the process, with a daily output target of 60,246 MT of rice. Over 10.15 lakh farmers are expected to benefit during the 2024–25 Kharif season. In the past ten months, the Civil Supplies Department has managed to reduce its loan burden by Rs 11,537.40 crore.

Addressing a video conference on Tuesday, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, joined by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Ministers Tummala Nageshwara Rao, Komatireddy Venkatreddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other officials, underscored the government’s readiness for a large-scale procurement process. They noted that the yield of fine-grade rice reflects the impact of a recent bonus incentive of Rs 500 per quintal. This bonus encouraged many farmers to focus on fine-grade rice, resulting in a substantial yield in this category.

The Minister affirmed that starting from January 2025, the Congress government would distribute fine rice to all ration card holders across Telangana. He called on rice millers to support the government’s efforts, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to backing the milling industry. He noted the Congress government’s recent increase in milling charges - Rs 50 for fine rice and Rs 40 for other grades - and urged millers to cooperate fully in this initiative. Additionally, he emphasised the need for bank guarantees as required by regulation to manage these operations effectively. The Minister also called for vigilance to prevent rice from other States from entering Telangana, which would harm local farmers.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao urged public representatives to make history in paddy procurement and emphasised that Telangana’s procurement policy should serve as a model for other States.

DS Chauhan presented a detailed plan, highlighting measures to ensure effective operations. He noted that the government is spending an additional Rs 500 per quintal on fine paddy and that accountability would be ensured throughout the process, including delivery of Custom Milled Rice (CMR). Due to stringent quality measures, Telangana rice is now in demand in States like Bihar and West Bengal. In addition, two to three countries have expressed interest in purchasing Telangana rice on a government-to-government export basis, with one country resuming business with Telangana after a decade.