Just In
TG govt begins scouring for land for Indiramma houses
The State govt has plans to construct and distribute over 20 lakh housing units to the beneficiaries by the completion of its five-year term
Hyderabad: The government, which has aimed to allocate 4.5 lakh ‘Indiramma Indlu’ units per year to beneficiaries, has expedited the process of land identification in each of the Assembly segments.
According to sources, the State government has plans to construct and distribute over 20 lakh housing units to the beneficiaries by the completion of its five-year term. Indiramma Indlu is one of the promises made by the present government during election campaigning. Each of the constituencies will be getting at least 3,500 housing units per year. Earlier this month, Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the deserving beneficiaries as part of Indiramma housing scheme would be identified and sanctioned housing units in Phase-I of the scheme, which is set to get introduced within a couple of months.
The authorities have received some 83 lakh applications seeking houses during the Praja Palana drive earlier this year. Meanwhile, given the underlying economic, social and demographic issues concerned with the housing to beneficiaries, the officials also studied the best practices and experiences of the States which have successfully implemented the scheme. Reports were submitted by the officials about the study they had conducted in various states.
Once the government comes up with guidelines, the Collectors will expedite the process of identifying the land and later, constructions will begin in the month of January. Following the latest Cabinet meeting, Collectors were given clear instructions to complete the process of land identification by December and begin construction in January. This scheme will be taken forward under the supervision of Collectors, Local MLAs and in-charge Ministers of districts.
A plan of action has been set up for scrutinising the 83 lakh applications the government has received through Praja Palana. Since the applications are manifold compared to the housing units, it was also decided to identify the beneficiaries through Gram Sabhas. This year, if the eligible beneficiaries are more in numbers, a draw of lots will be held. Those who missed the chance will be prioritised in the upcoming phases.