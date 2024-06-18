TG govt to go Karnataka way in fuel price hike: BJP leader

Hyderabad: The State BJP official spokesperson, N V Subhash, claimed here on Monday that the government in Telangana under CM A Revanth Reddy will follow the Congress regime in Karnataka.

He said people in Karnataka have been repenting after the government began its exercise of fleecing people by hiking the prices of petrol and diesel. “They are increasingly feeling let down by the Congress after it came to power, offering impracticable guarantees. The Congress government in Karnataka has now begun its exercise of increasing prices of essential commodities and petroleum products, barely a fortnight after the Lok Sabha election results,” he said.

“These developments in the neighbouring State exposes the real colours of the Siddaramaiah government; many more anti-people decisions are in the offing,” Subhash alleged.

Similarly, the Revanth Reddy government is planning to fix new registration charges for agriculture and non-agriculture lands and properties as of August 1. This, he said, would hit the real estate business in the State directly as well as indirectly. “The proposed decision of the government would put an additional burden on those who want to fulfil their lifelong dream of having a house,” he added.

The BJP leader alleged that not a single guarantee was implemented after Congress came to power in Telangana. Subhash cautioned people to be wary of the guarantees made by Congress to just capture power without thinking of the future. “Congress’ impracticable guarantees are neither to ensure the welfare of people nor to shape a healthy economy of State,” he alleged.