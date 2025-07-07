TG ICET 2025 Results Declared: 90.83% Pass, Check Scores at tgche.ac.in

The results of ICET 2025, conducted for admissions to MBA and MCA courses in Telangana, have been announced. The TG ICET results were released by the Chairman of the Higher Education Council, Balakrishna Reddy. A total of 90.83% of candidates passed the ICET exam.

The exam was held on June 8 and 9 under the supervision of Mahatma Gandhi University. Out of 71,757 registered candidates, 64,938 appeared for the exam. The results have been made available on the official website: https://tgche.ac.in.

The exam was conducted online in four shifts across the state—two sessions per day: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The preliminary answer key was released on June 21, and candidates were allowed to raise objections from June 22 to June 26. The final results were declared on July 7.