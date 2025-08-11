TG launches India’s first culinary tourism accelerator

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana, in collaboration with city-based The Culinary Lounge, has launched India’s first Culinary and Experiential Tourism Accelerator, targeting the rapidly expanding US$1 trillion global culinary tourism market. The initiative was unveiled at The August Fest and is designed to nurture culinary and cultural entrepreneurs, with a focus on tradition revival, sustainability, tech integration, and heritage preservation.

Led by The Culinary Lounge alongside the Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC) and the Network of Indian Cultural Enterprises (NICE), the accelerator will offer startups mentorship, incubator resources, market access, funding opportunities, and regional inclusion strategies.

“This is about reimagining food not just as culture or commerce, but as critical innovation infrastructure,” said Gopi Byluppala, Founder & CEO of The Culinary Lounge.

TGIC CEO Meraj Faheem announced plans to integrate the accelerator into the state’s innovation ecosystem, with a fellowship program in partnership with Hyderabad Central University.

A fireside chat between actress-playwright Jhansi Laxmi and Byluppala highlighted the synergy between food, language, textiles, and heritage. Plans for a “Culinary & Cultural Passport” for Telangana — featuring destinations from Ramappa Temple to Sakinalu — were also revealed.