TG raises incentive award for marriage of disabled persons

Hyderabad: The incentives for marriage between a disabled person and a normal person has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

According to a Government Order issued by the Department of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, the incentive for marriage between a disabled person and a non-disabled person has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000. The incentives will be issued in the name of the wife.

As per officials, the criteria includes at least one of the applicants must have a valid disability certificate from the Medical Board.

The applicant should be a Telangana resident. The marriage should be properly registered under the applicable marriage laws.

The degree of disability should ideally be 40 per cent or more, although the government order may specify additional details. The application must be made within a year of marriage.