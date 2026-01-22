TG seals Rs 50K-cr investment deals

Hyderabad: Nearly Rs 50,000 crore investment agreements were signed between the Telangana government and global companies on the second day of the World Economic Forum summit at Davos on Wednesday. The Tata Group has come forward to contribute to Telangana projects relating to Musi rejuvenation, sports stadiums, hotels and resorts as well as new manufacturing plants.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rashmi Group, a large Indian industrial conglomerate. The company, renowned globally for its ductile iron (DI) pipes used in water and sanitation projects, came forward to set up a steel production unit in Telangana, involving an investment of Rs 12,500 crore, which has potential to create 12,000 direct and indirect jobs. Rashmi Group promoter Sajjan Kumar Patwari and Director Sanjib Kumar Patwari met the 'Telangana Rising' delegation at WEF 2026 and expressed their readiness to set up a steel plant in the state.

Sargad, a US-based operator-led industrial and investment platform, announced an investment up to Rs 1,000 crore over a period of 3-5 years. The company’s founder and CEO Srinivas Thota expressed his interest to establish an aviation MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility in the state. The Chief Minister offered to provide best possible incentives to encourage industrialisation in Warangal and Adilabad.

NUkler Products, a joint venture promoted by Slovakia-based IQ Capital and India-based Green House Enviro, submitted and Expression of Interest (EOI) to explore the development of a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) based clean energy project in Telangana with an installed capacity of up to 300 MW. The project involves an investment value of EUR 600 Million (around Rs 6,000 crore). State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government is keen to encourage sustainable, clean and advanced energy infrastructure projects. “Sustainability is a central pillar to Telangana’s pursuit of a Net- Zero development target by 2047.”

AB InBev, known to be the world’s largest brewer, said it will invest a significant amount for expanding its existing facilities in Telangana. John Blood, Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, AB InBev, said the new investment in expansion would generate significant additional revenue every year for the state. The company, with two manufacturing plants in Telangana and providing employment to 600 people, has operational presence in over 50 countries.

During a breakfast meeting with Tata Group chairman Natrajan Chandrasekharan, the Chief Minister pitched plans to upgrade major Hyderabad stadiums with Tatas’ support. The Tata chairman agreed that there is need for world-class infrastructure in sports, considering that there is immense talent in the country. Responding to the Chief Minister’s idea of exploring the hospitality sector, the Tata Chairman said the Group is planning to establish a lot of hotels across the state, especially in temple towns like Medaram, Vemulawada, and Bhadrachalam.