TG SSC exams fee payment schedule released

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education Department on Thursday released the schedule for payment of examination fees for the SSC Public Examinations 2027. Students can pay the fee through their respective school headmasters without a late fee from October 30 to November 16.

According to the schedule, students can pay the examination fee with a late fee of Rs 50 between November 18 and December 1. Those who miss this deadline can pay a late fee of Rs 200 between December 3 and 14, while a late fee of Rs 500 will apply to payments made between December 16 and 28.

Director of Government Examinations K Lingaiah said the schedule applies to all regular and once-failed students appearing for the SSC, OSSC and Vocational Public Examinations scheduled for March 2027.

The examination fee for more than three subjects or all subjects is Rs 125, while students appearing for up to three subjects must pay Rs 110. In addition to the regular examination fee of Rs 125 applicable to SSC academic courses, vocational students must pay an additional Rs 60.