TGCHE celebrates Praja Palana Day with enthusiasm, reverence

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Wednesday commemorated Praja Palana Dinotsavam–2025 with great enthusiasm and reverence, honoring the spirit of self-governance and the historic journey of Telangana’s statehood.

The event began with the ceremonial hoisting of the national flag by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE.

Addressing the occasion, Prof. Reddy reflected on the significance of Praja Palana Day as a tribute to the people’s movement for Telangana’s formation. He emphasized the importance of self-rule and the vision for an empowered future, especially for youth, women, and marginalized communities. He also introduced the developmental roadmap titled “Telangana Rising–2047”, focusing on inclusive growth and technological advancement.

Prof. Itikala Purushottam, Vice Chairman of TGCHE, highlighted the socio-political backdrop of Telangana’s struggle, detailing its separation from Nizam’s rule and later from Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the unique cultural and historical legacy shaped by these movements and urged students and scholars to preserve and study Telangana’s identity.