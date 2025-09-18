Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today, check the rates on 18 September, 2025
- Markets rise amid US trade talk optimism
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
TGCHE celebrates Praja Palana Day with enthusiasm, reverence
Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Wednesday commemorated Praja Palana Dinotsavam–2025 with great enthusiasm and...
Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Wednesday commemorated Praja Palana Dinotsavam–2025 with great enthusiasm and reverence, honoring the spirit of self-governance and the historic journey of Telangana’s statehood.
The event began with the ceremonial hoisting of the national flag by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE.
Addressing the occasion, Prof. Reddy reflected on the significance of Praja Palana Day as a tribute to the people’s movement for Telangana’s formation. He emphasized the importance of self-rule and the vision for an empowered future, especially for youth, women, and marginalized communities. He also introduced the developmental roadmap titled “Telangana Rising–2047”, focusing on inclusive growth and technological advancement.
Prof. Itikala Purushottam, Vice Chairman of TGCHE, highlighted the socio-political backdrop of Telangana’s struggle, detailing its separation from Nizam’s rule and later from Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the unique cultural and historical legacy shaped by these movements and urged students and scholars to preserve and study Telangana’s identity.