TGCHE Chairman lauds ASEZ Save the Earth initiative

TGCHE Chairman lauds ASEZ Save the Earth initiative
The Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Professor V Balakista Reddy, emphasised that one of the major challenges faced by society is the conservation and protection of the environment.

Hyderabad: The Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Professor V Balakista Reddy, emphasised that one of the major challenges faced by society is the conservation and protection of the environment. He stated that these issues are even more pressing than socio-economic and political concerns.

Professor Reddy participated in the ‘Save the Earth’ initiative organized by ASEZ (A to Z Save the Earth), which operates in 175 countries globally. The event took place at Sanjeevayya Park in Hyderabad. He remarked, “Protecting our planet is crucial for the sustainability of future generations.”

The event, which began in the morning, saw the enthusiastic participation of nearly 200 ASEZ members. They engaged in an extensive cleanliness drive around the park and its surrounding areas, including the nearby lake. The Chairman commended ASEZ for its commitment to environmental causes, stating, “The efforts of ASEZ in organising such an impactful initiative are commendable. Initiatives like these raise awareness and inspire positive change in our communities. It is a proud moment to see our youth actively involved in preserving the environment and contributing to a cleaner and greener future.”

